Air India to Reserve 6 Seats for Women on Domestic Flights
An Air India plane in the hangar. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind move in the aviation industry, national carrier Air India will reserve six seats for women on its flights operating on domestic routes from next week.
At times, a woman travelling alone gets a middle or window seat on aircraft, which puts her to inconvenience, particularly while going to the washroom. This necessitated for the airline to keep some seats reserved for them on aircraft flying on domestic routes, an Air India spokesperson said.
Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to keep all the six seats in the third row of the economy class on Airbus A320 reserved only for women from January 18, he said.
"However, women travelling with their family members would not be entitled to these seats," the spokesperson said.
Recommended For You
- WatchAR Rahman's New Urvashi Song Talks About Demonetisation, Donald Trump
- #FirstLookMadame Tussauds Delhi Unveils Wax Figures Of Big B, Lady Gaga
- on the riseIndia Rise to 129 in FIFA Rankings, Best Ever Position in a Decade
- Power PackedLenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999
- Fat To FitFrom Fat to Fit: Lose Weight Like Bhumi Pednekar