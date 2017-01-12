Airing Grievances on Social Media a Bad Trend: CRPF DG K Durga Prasad

New Delhi: Director General of Central Reserve Police Force,K Durga Prasad, said on Thursday that airing of grievances on social media and media platforms by paramilitary personnel must be discouraged.

Speaking exclusively to CNN News18, Prasad said, "This will lead to a very bad trend. Suppose I dismiss somebody or take action, that person will use social media to create pressure on us and a wrong picture will go to public. I request media from desisting promotion of such tactics."

This comes after CRPF constable Jeet Singh posted a video message on social media complaining about lack of facilities available to CRPF personnel and working conditions. In the video, Singh demanded pension, medical facilities and leaves at par with the Army.

Singh is the second paramilitary personnel to complain against apathy towards jawans using social media platforms. Earlier, a video of constable Tej Bahadur Yadav of the Border Security Force went viral where he said jawans were getting bad quality or no food because senior officers were pilfering rations.

Responding to Singh's grievance, Prasad clarified that when IG CRPF spoke to Singh, he did not have any complaint against the force but the facilities available in general.

"The issues he mentioned have been taken up with the 7th Pay Commission like CAPF service pay, pension and so on. The government has examined them at length. Some facilities have been implemented. Others are under examination," he said.

"We are a force on the move so problems will be there. But two months leave given to those in field and we ensure everyone gets the leave they are entitled to. But not everyone can get leave for every festival," he added.

Offering an alternative to social media use of complaining, Prasad said, "We are starting a grievance redressal system for leaves, loans and so on where a jawan can use his cell phone to raise a complaint with his superior. If it does not get addressee in a specified time, it will automatically get escalated to next level."