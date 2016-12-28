Sealdah-Ajmer Express: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu Orders Probe

New Delhi/Kanpur: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday ordered a thorough probe after the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh early morning.

"Personally monitoring the situation in the wake of an unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer Express near Kanpur," Prabhu said in a series of tweets.

"Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause," he added.

The Railway Minister also said that he has directed senior officials to reach the accident site immediately.

Also Read: Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derailment: Helpline Numbers

"Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilised resources, directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief," he said.

At least 40 passengers were injured as 15 coaches of the train derailed near Rura, 50 km from Kanpur.

"Ex gratia will be paid to injured. All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure the least inconvenience. Doing our best," the Railways Minister said.

Also Read: Sealdah-Ajmer Express Train Derailment: Chronology of Major Railway Accidents Since 2010

"Directed Chairman Railway Board, all senior officials to personally ensure best possible help. Medical vans, relief vans were rushed immediately. Officers are on spot," Prabhu said.

The Railways Minister further said that the "injured have already started getting medical care, doctors are attending to all. We are working with hospitals and district administration to offer all possible help".