Akali Dal Opposes Decision to Rename Dyal Singh Evening College

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday opposed the decision to rename Dyal Singh (Evening) College in Delhi as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya, saying the move would negate the legacy of the philanthropist.Sirsa said it was S Dyal Singh Majithia's efforts that resulted in the college getting its land on a lease in 1960.Majithia made huge contributions as one of the leading philanthropist of the country, Sirsa said in a statement."Dyal Singh Evening College is an important part of the Dyal Singh Trust. Changing the name of Dyal Singh (Evening) College is like negating his legacy. Nobody would tolerate it," he said.Sirsa's remarks came a day after the Governing Body of college decided to rename it as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.Expressing high regards for Vande Mataram, the MLA said, future generations would not know about a great philanthropist if the college was renamed."We would not let the name change happen. If it is not revoked, it would result in unpleasant protests," Sirsa said, adding that he had already had a word with the chairman of the college's management committee to not initiate the process.Various students too have opposed the decision to rename the evening college. "Instead of improving facilities in the college, the chairman of the college bypassed all existing mechanisms and overruled the dissent from students and professors and took a decision for renaming with support from the ABVP," student Swali Prakash said, referring to the RSS-affiliate student body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India said in a statement it would welcome the trend of renaming colleges if students will be provided better infrastructure and facilities."When the governing body seeks to change the name they also disgrace the legacy of Punjab's first freedom fighter Sardar Dyal Singh Manjithia. The establishment of the Punjab National Bank, Dyal Singh College were noteworthy contributions by him," the NSUI said in the statement.