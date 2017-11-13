The Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad is in talks with all concerned parties in the disputed Ayodhya Ram Mandir and is likely to start construction work for the Ram Mandir soon. This is what President of the Parishad, Narendra Giri, has signalled at and said that his efforts at talks could soon reap results even before the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 2018.Speaking on the issue, Narendra Giri said, “We have already spoken to the Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards chiefs on the issue. The other stakeholders in the case will also be spoken to and soon a consensus may be formed to start construction work on the temple.”Giri further hinted at starting construction work with the consent of all concerned parties before December 6, 2018.Shia Waqf Board chief, Waseem Rizvi is scheduled to meet Narendra Giri at Baghambari Math in Allahabad to discuss the Ram Mandir issue.Narendra Giri said, “The Sunni Waqf Board gave us positive signals and all of these circumstances point at a resolution through mutual consent. A final decision on the agreement letter readied by the Shia Waqf Board will be taken after a consensus between all akhadas.”Narendra Giri further said that they are speaking to all stakeholders for a mutual consent to finally start construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.“Today, after meeting with the chief of Shia Waqf Board, we will also try to speak to Sunni Waqf Board chief to work out a mutual consent,” he said.Earlier, Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi had announced to gift silver arrows for the proposed 100-metre tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya.Significantly, when the Yogi Adityanath government proposed the construction of a grand statue of Lord Ram, the Shia Waqf Board lauded this decision. However, their Sunni counterparts and legal experts termed it as "unconstitutional".