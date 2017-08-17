Akhilesh Yadav Detained by Unnao Police on His Way to Meet Pradeep Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav was detained in Unnao on Thursday, when he was headed towards Auraiya to meet former SP MLA Pradeep Yadav, who was detained a day before.Not just the former chief minister, but a number of other senior leaders including SP State President Naresh Uttam and MLA Amitabh Bajpai were also arrested on Thursday morning.Meanwhile, Samjwadi Party workers jammed the Grand Trunk Road in Kanpur, with party workers shouting slogans against the Adityanath government. Police arrested the protesting SP workers and took them to Police Lines in Kanpur.Akhilesh Yadav was going to meet former SP MLA Pradeep Yadav, who was taken into custody by Awana police on Wednesday for causing ruckus during the zilla nomination procedure to elect the District Panchayat Chairperson.After Wednesday’s incident, District Panchayat President from Etawah in Auraiya and nephew of Mulayam Singh, Anshul Yadav had accused the police of working in favour of BJP.After heated argument with the police, SP workers started pelting stones at them. In order to control the situation, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and dispersed the crowd while firing in the air.