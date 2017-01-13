Akhilesh Yadav Inches Closer to Congress, RLD For Alliance

New Delhi: The faction in the Samajwadi Party supporting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is inching closer to the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal for a possible alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

SP sources in Akhilesh camp told CNN News18 that Akhilesh is directly in talks with Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD for a possible alliance.

This comes at the time when the SP is locked in a feud between factions supporting Akhilesh and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav for control. The Election Commission (EC) is meeting both sides on Friday to settle the dispute over control of the party and its election symbol 'cycle'.

Sources further added that the Akhilesh camp is ready to give 75 to 80 seats to the Congress but they wants 115 and will not settle for less than 100. The RLD on the other had is demanding 30 to 36 seats while the Akhilesh camp is offering 20 where they feel the party is strong.

Akhilesh is directly in touch with both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for an alliance, sources told CNN News18. SP MLAs have told Akhilesh that ensuring minority confidence to back the faction in the upcoming election is top priority for which an alliance is necessary so talks should not be bogged down over number of seats.