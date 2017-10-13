Akhlaq Murder Accused to Get Jobs, Rs 8 Lakh For Deceased Accused's Family

Over two years after Mohammed Akhlaq was beaten to death on suspicion of consuming beef, the accused in the case, all of who are out on bail, may soon secure jobs.Moreover, the family of Ravin Sisodia, one of the murder accused who had died in jail of multiple organ failure, is soon likely to get Rs 8 lakh compensation.All thanks to the local BJP MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar. Speaking over phone with News18, Nagar said that the family of Sisodia will be compensated to the tune of Rs 8 lakh and will get other perks.“The boy who died (Ravin Sisodia), his wife will get a job in a primary school within a month and a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh will be a single payment and the rest will come from collections made at local level,” Nagar told News18.Speaking about the fate of the other accused who are out on bail, Nagar said that they too will be accommodated with private firms working at Dadri’s National Thermal Power Corporation.Some of these accused were already working with private firms at NTPC, from where they were sacked following allegations levelled at them of murdering Mohammed Akhlaq. Nagar, without alluding to them as murder accused, said “those who had lost their jobs will be reinstated within the next two months.”Nagar began by saying that legal issues will have to be sorted out on the issue of providing employment to the youths accused of beating Mohammed Akhlaq to death and grievously injuring his son Danish on the night of September 28, 2015.“Agar kanuuni adchan nahi hogi to unhe bhi le lenge (if there are no legal hassles then the accused in Akhlaq murder case will be accommodated also).”But later said that since they were being employed with private contractors at NTPC no legal hassles will crop up.“Private naukri mein kya adchan aayegi? (Why will employment in private firms be an issue?) Hamne unse kaha ki baahar se ladke lete ho to idhar ke bhi bachhe le lo (We told the contractors since you employ boys from outside, why don’t you take in some of the local boys also).”But these jobs will not be permanent in nature. “These won’t be permanent jobs. These boys will have to prove themselves at work to earn a permanent job. For now their arrangement will be temporary in nature,” the local BJP MLA said.There were a lot of other boys also, Nagar said, who had lost their lands in acquisition following laying of a railway line. Those boys will also be accommodated with private firms within the next three months.Responding to these developments, the brother of Mohammed Akhlaq, Mohammed Jan said that they did not have any problems with people finding work outside to support their families, but that the criminal proceedings should also move forward.“We do not have problem with people finding jobs. But what we have an issue with is that it has been two years since Akhlaq was murdered and now not only are all the accused out on bail, even charges have not been framed in the case. The whole country knows who killed Akhlaq and still the case is not moving forward,” Mohammed Jan said.One of the parents of the accused out on bail, who did not want to speak on record, confirmed to News18 that he’s also heard about formalities of his sons getting jobs being done, but that hadn’t heard the final word from the employers.The news about the murder accused in Akhlaq case was first reported by a national Hindi daily. The small report published in the daily read, ‘An agreement has been reached at of giving employment to Bishara village’s youth accused of murdering Akhlaq in NTPC within three months, subject to some conditions.’The report also mentioned people between whom this agreement has been reached, and one of those mentioned is the local MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar.According to locals in Dadri, the rush in announcing compensation to the family of the deceased accused, which was announced a year ago, was being rushed along with appointments of the other accused following a suicide in the village by the brother of one of the accused.Neeraj, brother of a juvenile who was accused in the case, set himself on fire outside NTPC last week allegedly after having found no job, as he was fired after the allegations of his brother’s involvement in the case surfaced. Locals say that this suicide bid had sparked a lot of unrest in the village following which these announcements were made.