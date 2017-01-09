Akhnoor: Three Labourers Killed in Terror Attack on GREF Camp

Battal: Three labourers working with General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) lost their lives after terrorists attacked the GREF camp in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir early on Monday, police said.

The attack took place at Battal area of Akhnoor sector close to the international border at 1:30 am, police added.

The gunshots have subsided but the region has been cordoned off.

The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that builds and maintains roads along the border in the country.

The counter operation to neutralise the terrorists is underway and more details are awaited. A high alert has been sounded in the region.