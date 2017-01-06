Budgam: Al-Badr Terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed Killed in Kashmir

Srinagar: One Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed was gunned down in a joint operation by Army and police in Machu area of Budgam district in J&K on Friday morning.

Two jawans were injured in the operation, police officials said.

According to police, the security forces launched an operation on Friday morning following an information about the presence of a wanted LeT commander hiding in Gulzarpora village.

"The security forces were fired upon after they closed on the house where Muzaffar Ahmad Naiku ali alias Muza Molvi was hiding," the police said.

The search is on for the second terrorist, officials added.

According to reports, the slain militant was earlier associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The police said the slain commander was one of the longest surviving militants and the most wanted guerrilla in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from IANS)