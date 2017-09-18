Al-Qaeda Terror Suspect Arrested in Delhi, Wanted to Set Up Mizoram Base

A suspected British-born al-Qaeda operative has been arrested from east Delhi’s Vikas Marg, police said on Monday.Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell after a tip-off on Sunday. A Delhi court has sent the terror suspect to police custody till September 30.Addressing a press conference, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP of Special Cell, said four cartridges, laptops, phones, Bangladeshi currency and SIM card were seized from Haq. “He is not a Rohingya Muslim. He’s a British citizen who came to India via Bangladesh. He arrived in Bangladesh in 2014 to recruit people and send them to Myanmar,” he said.“He has been associated with Al-Qaeda since 2013 and has been to South Africa and Syria,” the senior officer added. “He has radicalized more than a dozen people in Bangladesh. His plan was to set up a base in Mizoram.”Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases.On August 9, the Special Cell had arrested 29-year-old Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali after he was deported from Saudi Arabia. On August 1, 25-year-old Raja-ul-Ahmed was arrested following a tip-off from the West Bengal Police.