Al-Qaeda Terror Suspect Arrested in Delhi, Wanted to Set Up Mizoram Base
Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell after a tip-off on Sunday. A Delhi court has sent the terror suspect to police custody till September 30.
Special Cell DCP, Pramod Kushwaha. (TV Grab/ CNN-News18)
New Delhi: A suspected British-born al-Qaeda operative has been arrested from east Delhi’s Vikas Marg, police said on Monday.
Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell after a tip-off on Sunday. A Delhi court has sent the terror suspect to police custody till September 30.
Addressing a press conference, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP of Special Cell, said four cartridges, laptops, phones, Bangladeshi currency and SIM card were seized from Haq. “He is not a Rohingya Muslim. He’s a British citizen who came to India via Bangladesh. He arrived in Bangladesh in 2014 to recruit people and send them to Myanmar,” he said.
“He has been associated with Al-Qaeda since 2013 and has been to South Africa and Syria,” the senior officer added. “He has radicalized more than a dozen people in Bangladesh. His plan was to set up a base in Mizoram.”
Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases.
On August 9, the Special Cell had arrested 29-year-old Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali after he was deported from Saudi Arabia. On August 1, 25-year-old Raja-ul-Ahmed was arrested following a tip-off from the West Bengal Police.
Shauman Haq, 27, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell after a tip-off on Sunday. A Delhi court has sent the terror suspect to police custody till September 30.
Addressing a press conference, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP of Special Cell, said four cartridges, laptops, phones, Bangladeshi currency and SIM card were seized from Haq. “He is not a Rohingya Muslim. He’s a British citizen who came to India via Bangladesh. He arrived in Bangladesh in 2014 to recruit people and send them to Myanmar,” he said.
“He has been associated with Al-Qaeda since 2013 and has been to South Africa and Syria,” the senior officer added. “He has radicalized more than a dozen people in Bangladesh. His plan was to set up a base in Mizoram.”
Last month, two men with suspected links to the terror outfit were arrested here in two separate cases.
On August 9, the Special Cell had arrested 29-year-old Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali after he was deported from Saudi Arabia. On August 1, 25-year-old Raja-ul-Ahmed was arrested following a tip-off from the West Bengal Police.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Takes Record Books by Storm in Chennai
- Taapsee Pannu on Playing The 'Quintessential Heroine' in Judwaa 2
- The Handmaid's Tale to Big Little Lies: The Complete List of Winners
- Virender Sehwag Gets Support From Ex-BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur
- Ajinkya Rahane Shows Why He Is Considered India's Top Fielder