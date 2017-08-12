Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa: Everything You Need to Know

Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa has been reportedly trapped by security forces in south Kashmir’s Tral.A person no grata for security forces for a while, Zakir Musa was in the Hizbul Mujahideen till recently.But Who is Zakir Rashid Bhat ‘Musa’? Here is everything you need to know about him:- The 22-year-old was civil engineering student in a Chandigarh college before becoming a militant.- He was named hizb commander in the valley after Burhan Wani’s death in July, 2010.- He was chosen because of his low profile and has been given code name Mehmood Ghaznavi.- Joined militant ranks in July 2013 during visit to his village Noorpura in Pulwama.- His elder brother is a practising doctor and sister an MSc in Botany.- He had previously participated in civilian protests that had taken place in south Kashmir in 2010.- In October last year, he released a video message asking migrant Kashmiri pundits to return to their homes, assuring protection to them.- In December 2016, he through video message, warned police informers and family members of cops of retribution.- In a video, he’s seen asking Kashmiri youths to fight with guns & stones for the supremacy of Islam and not for Kashmiri nationalism.