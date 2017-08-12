GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa: Everything You Need to Know

Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa has been reportedly trapped by security forces in south Kashmir’s Tral.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2017, 12:45 AM IST
Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa: Everything You Need to Know
File photo of Zakir Musa. (Image: Counter Insurgency Forces, Indian Army)
A person no grata for security forces for a while, Zakir Musa was in the Hizbul Mujahideen till recently.

But Who is Zakir Rashid Bhat ‘Musa’? Here is everything you need to know about him:

- The 22-year-old was civil engineering student in a Chandigarh college before becoming a militant.

- He was named hizb commander in the valley after Burhan Wani’s death in July, 2010.

- He was chosen because of his low profile and has been given code name Mehmood Ghaznavi.

- Joined militant ranks in July 2013 during visit to his village Noorpura in Pulwama.

- His elder brother is a practising doctor and sister an MSc in Botany.

- He had previously participated in civilian protests that had taken place in south Kashmir in 2010.

- In October last year, he released a video message asking migrant Kashmiri pundits to return to their homes, assuring protection to them.

- In December 2016, he through video message, warned police informers and family members of cops of retribution.

- In a video, he’s seen asking Kashmiri youths to fight with guns & stones for the supremacy of Islam and not for Kashmiri nationalism.
