Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa: Everything You Need to Know
Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa has been reportedly trapped by security forces in south Kashmir’s Tral.
File photo of Zakir Musa. (Image: Counter Insurgency Forces, Indian Army)
Al-Qaeda’s Chief in Kashmir Zakir Musa has been reportedly trapped by security forces in south Kashmir’s Tral.
A person no grata for security forces for a while, Zakir Musa was in the Hizbul Mujahideen till recently.
But Who is Zakir Rashid Bhat ‘Musa’? Here is everything you need to know about him:
- The 22-year-old was civil engineering student in a Chandigarh college before becoming a militant.
- He was named hizb commander in the valley after Burhan Wani’s death in July, 2010.
- He was chosen because of his low profile and has been given code name Mehmood Ghaznavi.
- Joined militant ranks in July 2013 during visit to his village Noorpura in Pulwama.
- His elder brother is a practising doctor and sister an MSc in Botany.
- He had previously participated in civilian protests that had taken place in south Kashmir in 2010.
- In October last year, he released a video message asking migrant Kashmiri pundits to return to their homes, assuring protection to them.
- In December 2016, he through video message, warned police informers and family members of cops of retribution.
- In a video, he’s seen asking Kashmiri youths to fight with guns & stones for the supremacy of Islam and not for Kashmiri nationalism.
A person no grata for security forces for a while, Zakir Musa was in the Hizbul Mujahideen till recently.
But Who is Zakir Rashid Bhat ‘Musa’? Here is everything you need to know about him:
- The 22-year-old was civil engineering student in a Chandigarh college before becoming a militant.
- He was named hizb commander in the valley after Burhan Wani’s death in July, 2010.
- He was chosen because of his low profile and has been given code name Mehmood Ghaznavi.
- Joined militant ranks in July 2013 during visit to his village Noorpura in Pulwama.
- His elder brother is a practising doctor and sister an MSc in Botany.
- He had previously participated in civilian protests that had taken place in south Kashmir in 2010.
- In October last year, he released a video message asking migrant Kashmiri pundits to return to their homes, assuring protection to them.
- In December 2016, he through video message, warned police informers and family members of cops of retribution.
- In a video, he’s seen asking Kashmiri youths to fight with guns & stones for the supremacy of Islam and not for Kashmiri nationalism.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Which Test Series Win Has Been the Greatest Since India's Independence?
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Melodies Don't Demand Much From Listener
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- India is 20 Years Behind in Knowledge, says NBA Star Kevin Durant
- I Fail To Comprehend Intolerant India, Says Pranab Mukherjee