All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Results 2017 Declared at aiapget.com

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Results 2017 have been declared by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIA) today on its official website - aiapget.com. The result will be available on the website till 15th September next month. AIAPGET was held on 6th of August 2017 for the candidates seeking admissions for MD and MS PG Courses in AYUSH streams of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. The All India Institute of Ayurveda was constituted in 2016 in New Delhi and it is responsible for all admissions to MD and MS courses in AYUSH across India. Candidates who had appeared for AIAPGET 2017 can check their result by following the instructions below:How to Check AIAPGET AYUSH Results 2017?Step 1: Visit the official website - aiapget.comStep 2: Click on Result TabStep 3: It will take you to the Login Page where you need to enter your Registration Number and Password alongwith CaptchaStep 4: Download your Marksheet-Cum-Result certificate and take a Print Out for further referenceDirect Link: http://aiiaadmin.com/aiiapgetmay17/resoea_aug17/login.php?appid=abe8268d2c52ce10b6272f0e9a1855e4The AIAPGET Exam consisted 100 Multiple Choice Questions of 1 Mark each and 0.25 negative marking for each of incorrect answer. Based on the results a combined merit list will soon be published by the All India Institute of Ayurveda on its official website and it will be for All India (Open / Other states seats) / different States / Union Territories / Universities / Deemed Universities / Institutions seats. No other entrance examination, either at state or institution level, is valid for admission to MD/MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy systems of medicine w.e.f. 2017 academic session.