GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Results 2017 Declared at aiapget.com

AIAPGET was held on 6th of August 2017 for the candidates seeking admissions for MD and MS PG Courses in AYUSH streams of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 23, 2017, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Results 2017 Declared at aiapget.com
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) Results 2017 have been declared by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIA) today on its official website - aiapget.com. The result will be available on the website till 15th September next month. AIAPGET was held on 6th of August 2017 for the candidates seeking admissions for MD and MS PG Courses in AYUSH streams of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy. The All India Institute of Ayurveda was constituted in 2016 in New Delhi and it is responsible for all admissions to MD and MS courses in AYUSH across India. Candidates who had appeared for AIAPGET 2017 can check their result by following the instructions below:

How to Check AIAPGET AYUSH Results 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiapget.com

Step 2: Click on Result Tab

Step 3: It will take you to the Login Page where you need to enter your Registration Number and Password alongwith Captcha

Step 4: Download your Marksheet-Cum-Result certificate and take a Print Out for further reference

Direct Link: http://aiiaadmin.com/aiiapgetmay17/resoea_aug17/login.php?appid=abe8268d2c52ce10b6272f0e9a1855e4

The AIAPGET Exam consisted 100 Multiple Choice Questions of 1 Mark each and 0.25 negative marking for each of incorrect answer. Based on the results a combined merit list will soon be published by the All India Institute of Ayurveda on its official website and it will be for All India (Open / Other states seats) / different States / Union Territories / Universities / Deemed Universities / Institutions seats. No other entrance examination, either at state or institution level, is valid for admission to MD/MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homeopathy systems of medicine w.e.f. 2017 academic session.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.