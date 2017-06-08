All India Bar Examination Result 2017 to be Announced on June 15

New Delhi: Results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) X have been delayed by a week and the AIBE 2017 results will now be declared at 5pm on June 15.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam conducted by the Bar Council of India has been marred by several delays. First, the exam itself was postponed to March 26 from the original date of February 26. Now the AIBE results been postponed to June 15, from the earlier scheduled date of June 8.

The All India Bar Examination is compulsory for law graduates to prove their eligibility to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

Here is how to check the AIBE result once it is declared:



- Visit allindiabarexamination.com, the official website for the exam.

- On the homepage, click on the link 'AIBE 10 result 2017′

- Enter user id and password

- Click submit

- The result will be displayed

- Take print outs for future reference

- Note down these helpline numbers that work from 10 am to 5 pm in case of any queries.

- The numbers are — 011-23210633/ 34/ 35/ 36/ 37/ 39/ 44, 49225022/23 or 41533681.

- You can also send emails to the exam body at aibe.bci@gmail.com.