All Seven Onboard Killed as IAF Chopper Crashes in Arunachal, Inquiry Ordered

Seven people died on Friday morning when a Indian Air Force chopper crashed in Tawang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.The Mi-17 V5 chopper on a maintenance mission was carrying seven persons, including some Army officials onboard when it crashed.The crash took place around 6am when the chopper crashed, a senior official said. The accident site is just 10 kilometres from the Indo-China border.The Indian Air Force however claims that the toll is six, with one officer in a critical state.An court of inquiry has been ordered into the crash. The area in which the chopper was flying is said to be vulnerable to dangerous weather changes.According to a PTI report, last year Russia had handed over to India the final batch of three Mi-17 V5 military transport helicopters under a previously signed contract with Rosoboronexport, a company of the Rostec State Corporation, entailing a total of 151 units of the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, produced by the Kazan Helicopter Plant.Designed to transport cargo inside the cabin and on an external sling, the Mi-17 V5 is considered to be one of the world's most advanced military transport helicopters.More details awaited