All Seven Onboard Killed as IAF Chopper Crashes in Arunachal, Inquiry Ordered
An Indian Air Force M17 V5 chopper crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning.
File photo of Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopter. (Praveen Negi via Getty Images)
New Delhi: Seven people died on Friday morning when a Indian Air Force chopper crashed in Tawang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.
The Mi-17 V5 chopper on a maintenance mission was carrying seven persons, including some Army officials onboard when it crashed.
The crash took place around 6am when the chopper crashed, a senior official said. The accident site is just 10 kilometres from the Indo-China border.
The Indian Air Force however claims that the toll is six, with one officer in a critical state.
An court of inquiry has been ordered into the crash. The area in which the chopper was flying is said to be vulnerable to dangerous weather changes.
According to a PTI report, last year Russia had handed over to India the final batch of three Mi-17 V5 military transport helicopters under a previously signed contract with Rosoboronexport, a company of the Rostec State Corporation, entailing a total of 151 units of the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, produced by the Kazan Helicopter Plant.
Designed to transport cargo inside the cabin and on an external sling, the Mi-17 V5 is considered to be one of the world's most advanced military transport helicopters.
More details awaited
