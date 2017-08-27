All Ten Dera Ghars in Rohtak Sealed Ahead of Ram Rahim Sentencing

: A day before a special CBI court announces the quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim,Inspector General - Rohtak Range, Navdeep Virk, said, that strict instructions had been given, keeping in mind the recent events.The IG said that a special courtroom had been set up inside the Sunairia Jail, and the special CBI judge will come to Rohtak. "The proceedings will start at around 2 PM."A little later in the evening, when a team of senior police officers was out patrolling the area, IG Navdeep Virk told News18 that anyone, trying to do any mischief, will not be spared. "Shortest possible time will be taken to respond."The Inspector General also said that hours before the proceedings begin on Monday, the senior-most police officers will monitor the situation."It is not just about the Sunariya town or the main prison area or the main Rohtak city.Even smaller towns located around Rohtak are being manned by separate senior police officers to avert any kind of untoward incident," IG Virk said.The Inspector General requested media people to be careful and not to venture out in the area surrounding the Sunariya jail as "we have issued strict shoot at sight" orders in case of any mischief.The followers will be questioned and will be asked to leave, IG Virk said, adding that a strict action will follow if they don't leave."Special police check post or nakas have been made on all the roads leading to Rohtak. Mixed component of Paramilitary officials and Haryana police will man the area," he said.The police have made necessary arrangements to ensure zero traffic for several kms near the Rohtak jail and most of the trains to Rohtak have been stopped to avoid any unsupervised action.Haryana police, assisted by Central police, district police and paramilitary officials are handling the situation."Army has been alerted and they have done a recce but they will not be needed," he said.The police have checked the courtroom premises inside the jail and have made sure it is "foolproof", IG Virk said."No inconvenience will be caused to normal city dwellers. Section 144 has been imposed not a curfew."Virk said that Police usually work on either the probability of any incident or intelligence inputs, "we are working on the basis of both so that no inconvenience is caused to the people".All ten Dera ghars have been sealed in Rohtak and many Dera followers have been kept under preventive detention.