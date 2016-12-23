»
2-min read

All You Need to Know About Child Protection Laws in Norway

News18.com

First published: December 23, 2016, 1:20 PM IST | Updated: 16 mins ago
National Flag of Norway. (Reuters)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday sought a report from Indian Ambassador in Norway on the allegations made by an Indian couple that the Norwegian authorities have taken away their five-year-old child on frivolous complaint of abuse.

Here is an explainer on Norwegian Child Welfare Act (NCWA):

- The NCW Act is applicable to all parents living in Norway with their children, regardless of their residential status, religion and nationality.

- The general child welfare policy is mainly comes under the Ministry of Children, Equality and Social Inclusion in Norway.

- The child welfare cases are handled by the local child welfare services across all municipalities in Norway. Their job is to conduct family investigations in case of child abuse.

- In Individual child welfare cases, the Norway ministry does not have the authority to intervene nor instruct the child welfare services.

- The Child Welfare Service in Nowray is also known as Barnevernet.

- Barnevernet is an independent body and no ministers can instruct the board in decisions related to the welfare of child.

- In many cases, Barnevernet has been criticised by social workers and child psychologists who argued that they need to reform their methods.

- Every year nearly 53,000 such cases were handled by the child welfare service in Norway.

- The Norway child act places great importance on family ties and child’s upbringing in a healthy atmosphere with their parents.

- Norway has incorporated the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into Norwegian law.

- The convention states protection of children in accordance with its legislation.

- A Care Order is issued by the County Social Welfare Board or District Court and only when the child is subject to serious neglect, maltreatment or abuse.

- Physical punishment of a child is completely illegal and schools are required to report such incidents to the government.

