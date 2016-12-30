Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the BHIM app, named after Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, to facilitate e-payments, another push in the direction of Digital India.

Here’s all you need to know about the BHIM app:

* Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is an initiative to enable fast, secure and reliable cashless payments through your mobile phone

* BHIM is interoperable with other unified payment interface (UPI) applications, and bank accounts.

* BHIM is developed by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

HOW IT WORKS

*Register your bank account with BHIM, and set a UPI pin for the account.

* Your mobile number is your payment address (PA), and you can simply start transacting.

* Send and receive money: Send money to or receive money from friends, family and customers through a mobile number or payment address. Money can also be sent to non-UPI supported banks using IFSC and MMID. You can also collect money by sending a request and reverse payments if required.

* Check balance: You can check your bank balance and transactions details on the go.

* Custom payment address: You can create a custom payment address in addition to your phone number.

* QR code: You can scan a QR code for faster entry of payment addresses. Merchants can easily print their QR code for display.

* Transaction limits: Maximum of Rs 10,000 per transaction and Rs 20,000 within 24 hours.

* Language supported: Hindi and English. More languages coming soon!

* Supported banks: Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Central Bank of India, DCB Bank, Dena Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indusind Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India, Vijaya Bank.

