Allahabad HC Refuses to Unseal More Than 1,000 Flats in Greater Noida Project
Representative image
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday declined to order unsealing of more than 1,000 illegally- constructed flats in a housing project in Greater Noida that were sealed following a court order passed a fortnight ago.
A prayer for unsealing the 1,060 flats in "Supertech Czar Suites" which have been sealed following the order dated April 20, was made by the builder.
Declining the request, a division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Varma, however, also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to decide, by the next date of hearing on July 10, the builder's appeal against an order of the Greater Noida Authority.
The authority had turned down an application seeking regularisation of the illegally-constructed flats.
The order was passed on a petition filed by V K Sharma and seven other flat buyers in the residential project, who had moved the court contending that the builder, despite having clearance of only 844, went on to construct a total number of 1904 flats.
