Allahabad High Court Directs UP Govt to Reconsider Model Liquor Shops Setup

This order was given by a division bench of Justice Arun Tandon and Justice Rituraj Awasthi following a petition of Akhil Bharatiya Sarjan Sarvajan Sarjan Hitay Parishad.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Updated:September 22, 2017, 5:46 PM IST
Representative Image (Photo: AP)
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider the arrangement at Model Liquor Shops which allow people to sit and consume alcohol.

The court also asked the Yogi Adityanath-led government to respond on this matter within a month.

This order was given by a division bench of Justice Arun Tandon and Justice Rituraj Awasthi following a petition of Akhil Bharatiya Sarjan Sarvajan Sarjan Hitay Parishad.

The petition demanded that the consumption of liquor should be stopped in the Model Liquor Shops. After accepting the petition, the court gave the state government a month's time to respond to the matter.

The next hearing in this regard will be held next month. State Advocate General Raghavendra Singh is set to fight the case for the government in the court.



