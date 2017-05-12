Allahabad High Court to Hear Gayatri Prajapati Bail Case on May 26

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday fixed May 26 as the next date of hearing in connection with the stay on the bail order passed in favour of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati and his two accomplices in a gangrape case.

While directing that the bail order issued by the additional session judge be kept in abeyance, Chief Justice Dilip B Bhosle had on April 28 asked Gayatri and others to file their response.

As the matter came up for hearing before Justice A P Sahi of the Lucknow bench today, the counsel for the accused demanded more time to file reply.

Accordingly, the court postponed the hearing. A sessions court had on April 24 granted bail to Gayatri and two other accused.

But the high court, on a petition moved by the state government for cancelling the bails, had directed that the bail orders would remain in abeyance.

It had also asked the police to nab the two accused who were released from jail by then.

The high court had expressed serious reservation on the manner in which the bails were allowed.

An application was filed on behalf of the rape survivor alleging that despite court direction, the police have yet not arrested the two accused, due to which she has life threat.

The counsel for accused Vikas and Amrendra had submitted in the high court that they had approached against the stay on their bail and the Supreme Court had directed them to submit their plea before the high court.

