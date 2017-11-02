GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Allahabad High Court Written Examination for Group C & D 2017 Admit Cards Released; Exam Date Nov 12th 2017

The Admit Card will contain all the information regarding examination day, date, centre and timing. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry Admit card to examination hall on the exam day.

Contributor Content

Updated:November 2, 2017, 7:47 PM IST
Allahabad High Court Written Examination for Group C & D 2017 Admit Cards Released; Exam Date Nov 12th 2017
Candidates can download their admit cards from official website allahabadhighcourt.in
Allahabad High Court Written Examination for Group C & D 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Allahabad High Court on its official website - allahabadhighcourt.in. Allahabad High Court Group C ‘Clerical’ & Group D Examination is scheduled to be conducted on 12th November 2017. Candidates who had applied for the Allahabad High Court Clerk & Group D Examination can download their admit cards from official website by following the steps given below:

How to Download Allahabad High Court Clerk & Group D Examination Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – allahabadhighcourt.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Web Diary’ at the top right side of the homepage

Step 3 – Click on ‘Date Wise’

Step 4 – Click on ‘Notice for e-admit cards for Written Exam. (Stage-I) for various post of Group-D and Group-C to be held on 12-11-2017 HTML’

Step 5 – Click on url given at the end of the page ‘https://www.i-register.co.in/hcagrpcdlive/index.html

Step 6 – Click on ‘Sign in for Existing User’

Step 7 – Enter your registration number and date of birth to login

Step 8 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference

Direct link: https://www.i-register.co.in/hcagrpcdlive/frmlogin.aspx

The Admit Card will contain all the information regarding examination day, date, centre and timing. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry Admit card to examination hall on the exam day.

Allahabad High Court has released advertisement in the month of July this year to fill 4386 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Driver, etc in Group C and Group D Cadre. Candidates who possess 10+2 passed /Bachelor Degree/ 10th pass/ 8th pass as per post requirement had enrolled themselves for the examination. Only Candidates who are eligible for the applied post will be able to download their Admit Cards.
