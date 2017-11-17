GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Allegations on Rafale Deal a ‘Disservice’ to Armed Forces, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman hit back at the Opposition after the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing the "entire deal" to benefit a businessman.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2017, 8:10 PM IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a transparent procedure was followed for the acquisition. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that allegations relating to the procurement deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets were "shameful" and that such bickering was a "disservice" to the armed forces.

Her remarks came a day after the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of changing the "entire deal" to benefit a businessman.

"These allegations are shameful...The deal was finalized following a transparent procedure," Sitharaman told reporters. The defence minister also called the bickering against the deal as "disservice" to the armed forces, asserting that urgent requirement of the Indian Air Force was the main reason for sealing it.

The defence minister said the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed in September, 2016, after five rounds of lengthy discussions between Indian and French sides and approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security. She said the UPA government had sat over the proposed procurement of jets for 10 years.
