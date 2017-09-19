The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Mohammad Parvez for blackmailing a lady Colonel and threatening to share her morphed photos on social media.The Colonel, posted at Kota NCC, had filed a complaint with the local police and based on technical analysis, Parvez was arrested.During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and his aides wanted to extract confidential information for the Colonel and hence threatened her with morphed pictures. Parvez claimed that he was working for ISI, Pakistan’s secret agency, and the confidential information was to be used by ISI operatives to destabilise the Centre.Parvez also revealed in the interrogation that over the last year, he had gotten mobile SIM cards for Munazal, Bilal and Khalil – all of whom are Pakistani citizens. He also claims to have provided SIMs to vice chancellor of the Pakistan High Commission.The Colonel, in her complaint, had given two mobile phone numbers and the Facebook ID of one Ikta Sharma. The victim claimed that she was receiving obscene morphed images from the above numbers, which also carried a threat that the photos would be put up on social media if she doesn’t respond. The Colonel blocked the number but still continued to get calls, messages but this time from another number.Parvez was arrested under IPC sections 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), 66E (Violation of privacy), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and the IT Act’s section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).