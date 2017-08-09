Already Declining, Fresh Hiring in IT Sector Hits 3-year-low

The addition of employees in the Information and Technology sector has declined in the last three years, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.In a response to the decline in the growth of IT sector, minister of state for electronics and information technology, PP Chaudhary, said that 1,75,000 jobs were added to IT sector during the year 2016-17, the lowest in the last three years.Citing data from NASSCOM, Chaudhary said there was an addition of 2,17,000 employees in 2014-15, which fell to 2,03,000 in 2015-16. This further went down to 1,75,000 in 2016-17.The total number of employees in the sector for financial year 2016-17 stood at 38,63,000. The strength was 34,85,000 during 2014-15 and 36,88,000 during 2015-16.The government further said that advanced robotics and automation were changing job roles significantly across industries. “It is believed that technology adoption will only lead to more job creation across sectors in the long run,” Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha, adding that more jobs will be created ‘because of IT’ than in ‘core IT’.The minister also informed the House that the revenue generated from the sector had consistently seen a rise. Total revenue for 2016-17 stood at $155 billion, which has gone up from $143 billion in 2015-16 and $131.8 billion during 2014-15.Exports had touched an approximate of $117 billion in 2016-17 from $97.8 billion in 2014-15 and $108 billion in 2015-16.Domestic revenue (including hardware) had risen to $38 billion in 2016-17 from $35 billion in 2015-16 and $34 billion in 2014-15.