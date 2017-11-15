As Alwar Police detained two people for the murder of Ummar Muhammad, the person who first found the body, claims that the 35-year-old was not only shot but also beheaded before being dumped on the Railway track.Muhammad was found dead on the Railway lines between Ramgarh and Jadoli Ka Bas on November 10. Although the police are still awaiting the post-mortem reports, the case was made to be a shoot-out and eventual decapitation after a train ran over the dumped body.It was Sonu Kumar, who first spotted the body and speaking to News18, revealed that he had informed his superiors that the positioning of the body showed that Muhammad "was beheaded first and then dumped on the track"."The body was between the railway tracks but the head was outside it. He had injury marks on his legs and limb. I am sure someone placed the body on the tracks. If a train would have run over it, then the body wouldn’t have been intact. Moreover, how can a head get severed if the body is in between the tracks? The body has to be horizontally placed, not vertically,” said Kumar, who has been with the Railway workforce since the last one-and-a-half-years.The Mathura-born Railway worker was the assigned key man on the 1489/3-4 railway track point.Railway Key Man Sonu Kumar shows the exact location and position that the body of Umar Muhammad was found. (News18)Another Railway worker, Jagdish Prasad, also corroborated the Kumar’s statement and said, "This was indeed a case of beheading first and then the body being dumped."“I have been working as a key man for the last one year and have been a gate-man for the last 10 years. I know how a body gets decapitated on the railway track. The way the body was found, it can never be decapitated by a train. Someone cut his head and only then placed him on the tracks. There needs to be some kind of injury on the body related to being run over by a train, at least as a result of force but in this case, there were no such marks. If a train severs a body, then parts are found along the railway route," said Prasad.Kumar also mentioned that although he could not see the bullet injury on the chest, there was a “gaping hole on side of the intestinal area”."Apart from the severed head, I only saw the hole near the intestinal area. He was wearing a trouser, shirt and a pair of slippers. I noticed that his towel was new. The body must have been there for three to four hours," he said.Though there are allegations that the murder is the handiwork of Gau Rakshaks, the police have remained tight-lipped and have registered an FIR under Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), section 302 (Punishment for murder), among others to deal with the aspect of mutilation. This revelation, though, brings the spotlight back to the ‘dignity after death’ concept.