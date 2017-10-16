Alwar Muslim Family to Get Back Its 51 Bovines 'Snatched' 10 Days Ago

A Muslim family in Alwar district is set to get back its 51 bovines, which were shifted to a cow shelter more than 10 days back, as the district administration has verified it as their rightful owner, officials said.The police had shifted the cows and calves to the Shri Krishna Gaushala Samiti in Bambora area on October 3 on a complaint by villagers that a road was blocked due to the unattended animals.The cow shelter is owned by Kishan Gupta who is associated with the BJP. Gupta said the police had gone to the cow shelter with villagers and left the animals there.The owner of the bovines, Subba Khan, was not present there at that time and when he came to know about the shifting of the animals, he approached the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) to get them back.Following his application, the SDM sought a report on the matter, said Girdhari Lal, Circle Officer, Kishangarh Bas.He said it was verified that bovines belonged to Khan, who runs a dairy farm.SDM, Kishangarh Bas, Subhash Yadav said a release order has been issued on the basis of police verification report and animals would be handed over soon.