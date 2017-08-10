GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amarinder Singh Reaffirms Commitment to Boost Industry, Jobs

Amarinder Singh lamented that Punjab's industry had been "ruined by the apathy of the previous government, which completely ignored the state's growth and development".

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 7:34 AM IST
File photo of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.
Mohali: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed his government's commitment to boost industry and create jobs and hit out at the previous SAD-BJP regime for its "apathy" towards the development of Punjab.

The chief minister was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the upcoming business centre at QuarkCity, Mohali.

He lauded the project as a "future home" for world class Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-enabled services (ITES) companies by providing congenial work atmosphere.

The chief minister lamented that Punjab's industry had been "ruined by the apathy of the previous government, which completely ignored the state's growth and development".

Pointing out that his government was according the highest priority to the industrial development of the state, he described the QuarkCity as an important project to boost Punjab's industrial development.

Finance minister Manpreet Badal described the ceremony as a proud moment for Punjab, and the culmination of a project envisioned by Singh in his previous term as chief minister.

"With IT contributing one-third of the 350 billion dollars worth of India s exports, this was a great opportunity for Punjab to join the IT bandwagon," he added.
