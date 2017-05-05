Amicus Curiae in Nirbhaya Case Had Called to Strike Down Death Penalty

New Delhi: Amid anticipation before the Supreme Court verdict in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, it’s pertinent to note that the case witnessed submissions by two prominent senior advocates who acted as court appointed amicus curiae, requesting the bench to strike down the death penalty awarded by a trial court and upheld by the Delhi High Court, citing issues like the evidentiary process and the violation of fundamental norms of sentencing.

The questions which the amicus curiae had to answer on the appeal of all the four convicts was whether the sentencing process adopted was just or not. Whether the accused were given a fair trial. Whether there was a proper balance between the aggravating and mitigating factors. And whether the evidences taken into consideration were foolproof.



It’s important to note that amicus curiae only helps the court in providing expert opinion and assists the court in arriving at a conclusion, but the court is never bound by the suggestions made by the experts and it is at the discretion of the bench as to how much weightage is to be accorded to such submissions.

The first round of submissions were made by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran who unequivocally stated that “one penalty fits all” order was given by the lower court and stated that penalty of death sentence should be struck down as it violated the fundamental norms of sentencing.

Ramachandran in the first part of submissions had stated that the accused were treated like a “homogenous class of condemned criminals” who were not given any “individualised sentencing process.” The senior advocate had also submitted that fair trial was denied to the accused and the sentencing violated Article 14 (Right to Equality) and Article 21 (Right to life).

Stating that the HC and Trial court had failed to appreciate the spirit of the law, he laid down that there was no notice to the accused by the trial court on the point of imposition of the death sentence. Ramachandran had said that none of the accused were heard in person and the trial court had “made no genuine effort to elicit those circumstances of the accused” which could be counted as mitigating factors.

Next submissions were made by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde where he raised serious doubts on the merits of the evidence submitted by the prosecution based on which the convicts were sentenced to death.

Hedge had earlier told News18, that “it was possible that only one person committed the crime and others were being embroiled in the same.”



Hedge while questioning the evidence stated that the statement of Nirbhaya’s friend who was accompanying her and was of primary importance is “discordant”. “His statement kept on improving and was embellished as if done to strengthen the prosecution’s case,” said Hedge.

Hegde even questioned the preliminary FIR filed on December 17, 2012, which forms the basis of the case.

“Although an FIR need not be an encyclopedia of the crime, it is treated as a statement of the witness/complainant and can be used to contradict the witness. The deposition of the friend suffers from significant omissions amounting to contradictions,” Hegde had said.

The report also questioned one of the most significant pieces of evidence that corroborates the complainant’s version — the evidence seized from the accused. But Hegde had cast severe doubt on the veracity of such seizures.

The amicus curiae also raised questions on Nirbhaya’s dying declaration and said there were severe discrepancies in the statement.