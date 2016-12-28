»
Amid Boardroom Battle With Cyrus Mistry, Ratan Tata Visits Mohan Bhagwat

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 28, 2016, 7:18 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo of Ratan Tata. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Nagpur: Locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, industrialist Ratan Tata visited the RSS headquarters on Wednesday.

Tata, currently the interim chairman of the country's biggest conglomerate, was with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for about 20 minutes, a senior functionary of the Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, told PTI.

Earlier in the afternoon, Tata was received by RSS functionaries on his arrival at the airport, he said. Tata first visited the memorial to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and paid his respects. From there he drove to the RSS headquarter to meet Bhagwat.

