Amid Caste Riots, Some Thakurs Play Host to Dalit Wedding in Saharanpur

Lucknow: Saharanpur has been in headlines for its month-long riots between Dalits and Thakurs, but a heartening story has come from Shabbirpur village, an epicenter of violence, where some Thakur families played hosts to the wedding of two Dalit girls on Friday.

It was the marriage of Preeti and Manisha, daughters of Fakir Chand from Shabbirpur. While Preeti was getting married to Nikki, son of Dharampal from Sheetalpur, Manisha was getting married to Arun, son of Sukhpal from Janipur.

The former pradhan of Shabbirpur village, Thakur Om Singh, and former pradhan of Mahespur village, Nakli Singh, decided to play host to the baraatis at a time when the region is simmering with rage. Breaking the caste barriers, the two Thakurs escorted the baraat to the venue and welcomed the guests as traditional hosts.

This prompted a few youngsters from both communities to join the celebrations. And soon the village which has seen only violence over the past few weeks saw scenes like never before — Thakurs and Dalits dancing together to the tunes of Bollywood music.

Till Friday morning, Preeti and Manisha’s families were anxious, fearing that violence might disrupt the wedding. But elders from both communities came together and sought the administration’s help in ensuring there were no problems. Using the opportunity to send a message of peace and harmony, senior administrative officers promised adequate security measures.

The baraat was escorted amidst heavy security to Ravidas temple and then finally to the marriage venue with the help of local police and Rapid Action Force.

When asked, Fakir Chand said, “Everyone was concerned and we all decided to come together. People from Thakur community also participated in the marriage and helped as much as they could. Role of administration is also commendable as they went out of their way to help us. I only wish that our village remains peaceful like this forever.”