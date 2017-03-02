No Room for 'Intolerant Indian'; President Bats for Free Speech, Respect for Women
The President’s views come amid the Ramjas College row and the uproar over DU student Gurmehar Kaur’s Facebook post.
New Delhi: As debate rages over the violence at Ramjas College and Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur's Facebook post, President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said those in universities “must engage in reason discussion and debate, rather than propagate a culture of unrest”.
The President said there should be no room in India for the “intolerant Indian”.
“India has been, since ancient times, a bastion of free thought, speech and expression. Our society has always been characterised by the open contestation of diverse schools of thought and debate as well as discussion. Freedom of speech and expression is one of the most important fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution. There must be space for legitimate criticism and dissent,” he said while delivering the sixth KS Rajamony Memorial Lecture in Kochi.
There must be space for legitimate criticism and dissent #PresidentMukherjee
— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 2, 2017
His comments come in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between RSS-affiliate ABVP and Left-backed AISA supporters in the Delhi University and a raging debate over free speech and nationalism following recent tweets of one of the varsity's students, Gurmehar Kaur.
"Those in Universities must engage in reasoned discussion and debate rather than propagate a culture of unrest. It is tragic to see them caught in the vortex of violence and disquiet."
The views of Kaur, daughter of an Army officer killed in action against militants, evoked sharp reaction from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who went on to ask, "who is polluting her mind".
Kaur was allegedly threatened with rape on her Facebook page and was mocked by sportspersons and celebrities who questioned her pacifist approach.
In terse comments, Mukherjee said he does not consider a society or State to be civilised if its citizens' behavior towards women is uncivilised.
Talking about the country’s rising growth rate, the President said: “For 50 years before Independence, the economic growth rate of India was 0% to 1%. In the 50s, our growth rate rose to 1-2%, in the sixties 3–4% and in the 90s, with economic reforms, to 6 to 7%. In the last decade, our growth rate has averaged around 8%, making us the fastest growing large economy of the world.”
Mukherjee, who has been in public life for almost six decades, advised lawmakers and political activists to listen, engage, learn from people and respond to their needs and concerns.
Asking the lawmakers not to take the people for granted, he said they must focus on the fundamental task of law making and raising of issues of concern to the people as well as finding solutions to their problems.
The President said our legislatures and Parliament must not turn into arenas for combat.
He red flagged interruptions in Parliament saying it has increased from 9.95 per cent in 10th Lok Sabha to a shocking 41.6 per cent in the 15th Lok Sabha and about 16 per cent in the 16th Lok Sabha (up to the 10th session).
(With PTI inputs)
