Amid STF Action on UP Petrol Pumps, Owners go on Strike

Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh special task force cracking down on errant petrol pumps, their owners across the state went on a strike to protest against the action.

Several petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh had been caught using electronic chips and remote controls to dispense a lower quantity of petrol and diesel to consumers.

A number of petrol pumps, including one owned by UP Petrol Pump Dealers' Association President B N Shukla, had been sealed in the state capital after they were caught



cheating.

"The petrol pumps in the state capital went on strike last night. Due to fear of STF action, the staff has run away and they had no option but to go on strike", an official of the Petrol Pump association said.

While the strike is creating inconvenience for people, who were seen lining up outside the pumps which are open, the state government is expecting the the deadlock will end soon.

"The Yogi Adityanath government will not come under any pressure. The police action is justified and it was in favour of consumers. The Association members are likely to meet the CM and we expect the deadlock will end soon", cabinet minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

The state STF had initiated the crackdown on April 27 night when it raided seven petrol pumps using electronic chips operating through remote control. The device, according to task force officials, helped them get profits worth around Rs 14 lakhs on an average per month.

The chip, costing around Rs 3,000, reduced the output by nearly five to ten per cent. It is attached with a wire linked to a remote control.

The remote control sets the limit and if a customer takes 1 litre petrol from any station, he would end up getting 940 ml or less.