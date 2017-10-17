In an apparent reference to BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s comments that the Taj Mahal was a “blot on Indian culture”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no country can move ahead without pride in heritage.“Nations cannot develop if they don’t take pride in their history and heritage. If they do, they are sure to lose their identity over a period of time,” said PM Modi while dedicating the first ever All India Institute of Ayurveda to the nation.BJP MLA Sangeet Som has called the Taj Mahal "a blot on Indian culture" and a monument "built by traitors", prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify it's part of "our proud heritage".Also, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an apparent face-saving attempt, would be visiting the Taj Mahal on October 26.Sources said, the CM spoke to Sangeet Som, seeking an explanation for his statement calling the Taj Mahal a “blot on Indian culture”."Many people were disappointed that the Taj Mahal was removed from UP tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? The creator of Taj Mahal (Shahjahan) imprisoned his father. He wanted to wipe out Hindus. If these people are part of our history, then it is very sad and we will change this history," Som had said on Monday.