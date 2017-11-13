Amid Traffic Restrictions, MP Cop Helps Pregnant Woman Reach Hospital in Time

: While the Mumbai traffic police have been lambasted for towing away a car in which a woman was breastfeeding, a Madhya Pradesh police officer has gone beyond the call of duty to help a pregnant woman reach a hospital in time.The incident took place when traffic restrictions were in place for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Bhopal on November 11.Deployed as part of security arrangements near the city’s Polytechnic Square, Hanumanganj police station in-charge Sudesh Tiwari spotted an elderly woman frantically asking for help.When Tiwari inquired, the woman, Shahna Begum, told him that she and her husband were trying to get their pregnant daughter to a hospital for delivery, but their car was stuck in the traffic jam.Wasting no time, Tiwari jumped behind the wheel and managed to somehow get the car out of the jam. Other drivers reportedly assumed that he was trying to help acquaintances, but calmed down after Tiwari explained the situation to them.“I remembered the BRTS Corridor (Bus Rapid Transit System in the middle of the road) and drove the vehicle inside that corridor. Even fellow policemen had no clue as to what I was doing. I just kept driving,” Tiwari said.He safely took the family to a road with less traffic and left to resume his official duty.“Helping the family was the only thing on my mind. Even VIPs come here for the people, so I consider it my duty to help them out,” the cop said.Bashirat Fatima delivered a girl at a private hospital barely 30 minutes after being helped by the police officer, he father Md Iqbal told News18.“Policemen tried to stop our car, but the helpful flashed his cap and got us out of the mess,” he said. “I managed to locate him later and thanked him for the help.”Iqbal also pitched for reconsidering traffic restrictions during VIP visits.Acknowledging Tiwari’s efforts, DIG Bhopal Santosh Kumar Singh felicitated him with an “appreciation letter” on Monday.