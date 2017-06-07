Amid Unrest in Darjeeling, GJM Leader Roshan Giri Meets Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata

Kolkata: In the midst of unrest in Darjeeling, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) general secretary Roshan Giri met state BJP President Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata and discussed the current political situation in the Hills.

Speaking to News18, Roshan Giri said, "I met state BJP President Dilip Ghosh and we discussed the current political scenario in the Hills. We also met state Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and asked for his intervention in Mamata Banerjee's forcible imposition of Bangla language in schools."

He said, "We have decided to intensify our movement for a separate Gorkhaland and we have discussed these issues with the state BJP. I am not revealing much about the meeting but it was about pending issues which need an urgent solution."

When asked whether they have taken any decision to quit GTA because of Mamata’s special audit order, he said, "Let her go ahead with the audit. We are not afraid of her. We will continue with our movement for the betterment of hills and for the people of hills."

"As of now Bimal Gurung ji has not resigned from GTA," he said.

On the context of separate Gorkhaland, "There was some discussion but since it is a central issue, I don't want to make any comment on this."

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "GJM representatives met me for the first time and he expressed his annoyance against state chief minister Mamata Banerjee. They also threatened to resign from the GTA for a fresh movement for a separate Gorkhaland."

When asked that the state BJP has always raised voice against the separate Gorkhaland, he said, "We discussed Gorkhaland issue but we have nothing to do with it. This is a central matter."

Sources said, there are differences of opinion among GJM leaders over continuing their alliance with the BJP. Some GJM leaders feel that once again the BJP is taking the 'opportunist stand' to make their presence in the Hills.

"We are getting a feeling that the central government may not agree for a separate Gorkhaland. The reason behind is - state BJP leaders are against the formation of separate Gorkhaland. Therefore our leaders met state BJP president in Kolkata to get the ground realties," a GJM leader said.

On Tuesday, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Bimal Gurung threatened to resign from the post and has warned to intensify movement against compulsory Bangla language in schools and for a separate Gorkhaland.

On Wednesday, Bimal held a meeting with the GJM leaders and GTA members at Bhanu Bhawan at Darjeeling to decide next course of action.

"Before going for a GTA's special audit, she should look at her own party leaders who are under CBI scanner in Saradha and Narada case. She should have called for a probe before CBI came in the picture," Bimal had said.

On Monday, Mamata ordered a 'special audit' of funds given to GTA since its inception in July 18, 2011.

The decision taken by the state government is likely to bring more trouble for Bimal Gurung – who is also the founder of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

In recent years Mamata is having a bitter political fight with GJM in the hills who are demanding for a separate statehood and allied with BJP to fulfil their demand.

