Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will meet chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all BJP-ruled ruled states on Monday to take stock of development and social welfare work being done.This leg of the work-assessment by the BJP high command assumes significance as it comes just ahead of a long-pending Cabinet and party reshuffle at the Centre.This will be Modi's third meeting with the chief ministers after the BJP swept to power in 2014, but the first such exercise since it formed a government in Bihar by joining hands with the JD(U).Ahead of the meeting, the respective states had been asked to send in details to the central office on the progress made in various developmental works, both under central and state-sponsored schemes.Some chief ministers have also been asked to make brief presentations on their flagship schemes which can be tweaked and implemented in other states as well.The discussions in the meeting are expected to revolve around implementation of the Centre's flagship schemes in the states and development works being done there, sources said.The meeting is being organised just days after Shah unfolded the blue print for 2019 elections, which may also feature in the discussions.Shah had asked party leaders to focus on about 120 winnable seats which party lost in 2014 elections and is aiming for more than 350 in the next general elections.In the last meeting, the party high command had laid emphasis on two crucial issues. The party wants BJP-ruled states to come up with a mechanism for better coordination with the central government, especially the PMO. For this, it was sought in the last meeting that chief ministers nominate a nodal officer in their respective offices.The party’s central unit is also laying emphasis on proper implementation of central government schemes. To reap electoral dividends, the benefits of these projects, the party feels, should percolate down to the last man in the rural areas.