GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amit Shah, Smriti Irani Take Oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah and Irani in his chamber.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah, Smriti Irani Take Oath as Rajya Sabha MPs
Amit Shah and Smriti Irani. (File photo)
New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah and Irani in his chamber.

Shah is making his debut in Parliament. Both were elected to the upper house from Gujarat earlier this month.

They were accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among others.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Curfew Imposed, Army On Stand-By Ahead of Ram Rahim Verdict on Rape Case

Curfew Imposed, Army On Stand-By Ahead of Ram Rahim Verdict on Rape Case

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.