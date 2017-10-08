Amit Shah's Son to File Rs 100-Crore Defamation Suit Against Website
The BJP has come out in strong support of Jay Shah, son of party president Amit Shah, and rubbished an article carried by news website The Wire that raised questions on a business venture run by the BJP chief’s son.
New Delhi: The BJP has come out in strong support of Jay Shah, son of party president Amit Shah, and rubbished an article carried by news website The Wire that raised questions on a business venture run by the BJP chief’s son.
In a press conference at the party headquarters here, Union Railways Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goel said the news report was mischievous, malicious and baseless.
In a separate statement, Jay Shah said he will file a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against The Wire for the publication of the article.
“The article makes false, derogatory and defamatory imputations against me by creating in the minds of the right-thinking people an impression that my business owes its ‘success’ to my father Shri Amitbhai Shah’s political position,” Jay Shah said in the statement.
The Opposition led by Congress has demanded an investigation into the allegations.
“This is BJP chief’s son...can we expect PM to take any action,” asked Congress leader and former Law Minister Kapil Sibal.
