Amrita Mutt Resident From US Admitted to Kerala Hospital With Injuries

A 37-year-old US national, who was staying at the Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt in Kollam, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries.According to the police, Sapota was staying at the Mutt and was asked to shift to a different room on Saturday, after which he created a ruckus. Later, he went out and allegedly got into a fight with some local shop keepers and vandalised their shops. He also sustained injuries.The police have started a probe into the incident and have registered a case against him for destruction of property. Police said that he may be suffering from mental illness and is being treated neuro, general medicine and psychiatric departments of the government hospital.Doctors at the government hospital said Mario Sapota is the critical care ward. “After preliminary check-up, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and is currently under observation and is being treated. He is conscious and able to talk," said the release.