GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Amrita Mutt Resident From US Admitted to Kerala Hospital With Injuries

According to the police, Sapota was staying at the Mutt and was asked to shift to a different room on Saturday, after which he created a ruckus.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:October 9, 2017, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amrita Mutt Resident From US Admitted to Kerala Hospital With Injuries
File photo of Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt (Getty Images)
Thiruvananthapuram: A 37-year-old US national, who was staying at the Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt in Kollam, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries.

According to the police, Sapota was staying at the Mutt and was asked to shift to a different room on Saturday, after which he created a ruckus. Later, he went out and allegedly got into a fight with some local shop keepers and vandalised their shops. He also sustained injuries.

The police have started a probe into the incident and have registered a case against him for destruction of property. Police said that he may be suffering from mental illness and is being treated neuro, general medicine and psychiatric departments of the government hospital.

Doctors at the government hospital said Mario Sapota is the critical care ward. “After preliminary check-up, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and is currently under observation and is being treated. He is conscious and able to talk," said the release.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES