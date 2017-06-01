Amritsar's Anmol Gets Second Position in Civil Services Exam

Amritsar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the civil services examination 2016 on Wednesday, with city's Anmol Sher Singh Bedi securing the second rank in the prestigious all-India competition.

An elated Sarbjit Singh Bedi, father of 23-year-old Anmol, told media at his residence in Green Avenue area in Amritsar that it was the first attempt of his son, who has remained topper throughout his academic carrier.

"My son, born and brought up in Amritsar, studied at the local Spring Dale School and then earned his engineering degree in Computer science.

"He was always keen on appearing in UPSC examination," said Bedi, a teacher at Guru Nanak Dev University in Jalandhar.

Anmol is the topper among male candidates and has graduated in engineering from BITS, Pilani.

Nandini K R, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious civil services examination for 2016.

As many as 11,35,943 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 4,59,659 candidates actually appeared.

A total of 15,452 candidates qualified for the mains examination held in December, 2016.

Of these, 2,961 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview conducted in March-May.