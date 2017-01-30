Amulya Kumar Patnaik is New Delhi Police Commissioner
File photo of Alok Kumar Verma (L) along with Amulya Kumar Patnaik (R)
New Delhi: Amulya Kumar Patnaik, currently a Special Commissioner, has been appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Home Ministry announced on Monday.
Patnaik is a 1985 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer. He succeeds Alok Kumar Verma, who has been made the CBI chief.
