Andhra CM's Convoy Makes Ambulance Wait for 20 Minutes

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of VVIP apathy, this time in Andhra Pradesh, an ambulance was made to wait for 20 minutes, until chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's convoy passed.

Dasari Pawan Kumar, a local, shot a video and wrote on his Facebook page: "Our CM had come to Kakinada and when he was leaving, all roads were blocked. At the same time, an ambulance came on this blocked road and there was no police clearance. For CM convoy, the ambulance was stopped. The public made way for the ambulance, but if administration had also co-operated, the ambulance could have made its way out of the barricades."

The post went viral in a matter of minutes and the chief minister drew flak for his insensitive attitude. The incident occurred at around 6:30 in the evening on June 8, when the CM was leaving from the Sankalp Sabha, organised in the city.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Pawan Kumar said, "It was very disturbing for everyone there. I even requested police to make way for the ambulance but they refused, saying they cannot since CM was going. The ambulance had a patient inside. Still, it had to wait for 20-30 minutes until the convoy left. Is this how our leaders and government should work?"

Many people who reacted on the post. "Ambulance is first priority vehicle in the country. Police should know this protocol also."

Another social media user wrote: "Shame on administration and government for not giving importance to the common public."