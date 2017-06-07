Andhra Intermediate Board to Announce Supplementary And Improvement Examination Results Today

New Delhi: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the supplementary and improvement examination for the state Intermediate 1st and 2nd year on Thursday.

The exam was conducted from May 15 till May 23, 2017. The exams were held for the students who failed to pass one or more subjects or scored below 35 percent.

For those who have given the exam, the results can be accessed BIEAP’s official site bieap.gov.in. Alternatively, the result can be accessed another official site, bieap.cgg.gov.in.

BIEAP has already released the results of the first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations on April 16. Over 10 lakh students took the examination in which girls outperformed boys in both years.

The pass percentage for girls was 80 percent while the boys managed only 75 percent, in the first year.

Here is what you need to do the access the result:

1) Visit bieap.gov.in or bieap.cgg.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link provided for the results

3) Enter your hall ticket number at the space