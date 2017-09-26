Andhra Police Arrest 3 Youth Who Molested Girl and Filmed Incident

: The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested three youth after they molested a girl, filmed the incident, and then circulated the video.The incident occurred in August in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, but it came to light only after the video went viral recently.It is yet not clear if another woman seen in the video was trying to guard the girl or was part of the plan hatched by molesters.The police took suo-motu cognizance of the matter, registered a case and arrested the accused. The police said that the girl was in a relationship with the accused and decided to end it when things went downhill."The boy then, also accompanied by his friends, took the girl to the outskirts of the city and molested her and filmed the incident," police said.The police nabbed the molesters after getting in touch with the girl and her family.