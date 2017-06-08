Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017 to be Declared Today on bieap.gov.in

New Delhi: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the result of the supplementary and improvement examination for the state Intermediate 1st and 2nd year on Thursday.

The exam was conducted from May 15 till May 23, 2017. The exams were held for the students who failed to pass one or more subjects or scored below 35 percent.

For those who have given the exam, the results can be accessed BIEAP’s official site bieap.gov.in.

Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017:

- Log on to official website bieap.gov.in or bieap.cgg.gov.in

- Click on the link flashing AP Board Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017

- Enter your hall ticket number

- Click on Submit

- Download the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

Alternatively, the result can be accessed another official site, bieap.cgg.gov.in.

BIEAP released the results of the first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations on April 16. Over 10 lakh students took the examination in which girls outperformed boys in both years. The pass percentage for girls was 80 percent while the boys managed only 75 percent, in the first year.