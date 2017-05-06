Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Results Declared

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination on Saturday. The results have been declared on its official website.

Over 7 lakh students appeared for the exam between March 26 and April 16 this year. The results can be checked here.

You can also check the results on www.manabadi.com and www.examresults.net.

After logging on to bse.ap.gov.in, the website of the Directorate of Examinations in Andhra Pradesh, student can click on the ‘AP SSC Class 10th Result 2017’ tab. The link will ask for details, including the roll number. Click on submit to get the results. The link also has provision for taking a printout of the results.

The exams were administered by the Directorate of Government Examinations, an independent department functioning under the Ministry of Secondary Education in the Andhra Pradesh government.

In 2016, nearly 95% students had passed the exam. Around 6.5 lakh, including private candidates, had appeared.