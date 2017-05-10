Andhra Pradesh Minister's Son Nishit Among Two Killed in Accident

Hyderabad: Nishit Narayana, the 23-year-old son of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, and his friend were killed when their SUV crashed into a railing near a metro pillar in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place between Pedamma Temple and Pillar number 9 in the Jubilee Hills area.

A watchman of one of the nearby buildings was eyewitness to the incident and he claims he heard a loud noise somewhere around 3AM.

Nishit was recently appointed as a director in the family-run Narayana Group of Educational Institutions.

“Investigations are underway. It appears to be a case of speeding. The bodies were rushed to the nearby Apollo hospital where they were declared dead-on-arrival,” said a police officer.

The bodies were later taken to Osmania Hospital.

“A drunk driving angle cannot be ascertained unless we get the post-mortem report,” said the police officer.

The police have added that heavy rains and wind speeds of more than 100kmph lashed the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. There was water logging in several parts of the city and poor visibility could have also played a role in the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to expresses his condolence for Nishit's death.

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Narayana garu's son Nishith. My heartfelt condolences with his family in this dark hour. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 10, 2017

Nishit’s friend Raja Ravi Varma also died in the accident involving the Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Minister P Narayana is currently in London and is on his way back.