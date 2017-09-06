Andhra Pradesh to Get India’s First Hyperloop Connecting Vijayawada and Amaravati

What was an hour-long journey between Vijayawada and Amaravati, could soon be a 5-minute ride, with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) signing an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to build a connecting road between the two cities.The proposed route for the connector would be between the city centres of Vijayawada and Amravati.The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that HTT, an American research firm, has signed with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), is a first of its kind in India. The project will use a Public Private Partnership model with funding primarily from private investors.Bibop Gresta, Chairman & Co-founder, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies said in a statement, “We are extremely delighted to bring the HTT Hyperloop to India in partnership with Andhra Pradesh. HTT will work with local stakeholders to build the regulatory standards necessary for safe and efficient operation.”During the first phase of the project, HTT will conduct a six-month feasibility study commencing in October.Working with partners in the public and private sector, HTT will analyze the surrounding cityscapes to create the best route between the two cities, while identifying all pertinent stakeholders in the region.After conducting the initial six-month feasibility study, the second phase of the project will construct the road.Krishna Kishore, Chief Executive Officer, APEDB said, "Major cities of the world has seen a decline in livability and transportation has been a major contributor to the congestion, air pollution and accessibility. Andhra Pradesh is shaping the way it approaches transportation in the future. By collaborating with Hyperloop, Amravati is embracing a prototype for the mobility of future."The project is expected to create 2,500 jobs and develop the region with its ultra-high-speed transportation.