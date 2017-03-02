Andhra Pradesh's New Assembly Building Ready to Handle Unruly Scenes With Ease
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (centre) inaugurated the new interim building of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council in Velagapudi.
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the new interim building of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council at 11:25 am in Velagapudi.
An inside view of the disruption-proof Andhra Pradesh assembly.
The Budget Session which is scheduled to begin on March 6, will be the first Assembly session on Andhra Pradesh's soil in new capital Amaravati after the bifurcation of the state.
The Speaker's podium has been constructed at height of more than 6 feet.
Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao along with many ministers and legislators attended the event. The state-of-the-art interim building was completed within 192 days.
The new interim building of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.
The chief Minister said, " As promised to the people, the AP Legislative Assembly is inaugurated to hold budget session."
The House is fitted with state-of-the-art audio system.
The House is fitted with ultra modern audio system and a high podium for speaker, to ensure no legislator reaches the Speaker. The Speaker's podium has been constructed at height of more than 6 feet.
The state's budget will be presented at March 13th.
