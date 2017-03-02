Andhra Pradesh's New Assembly Building Ready to Handle Unruly Scenes With Ease

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the new interim building of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council at 11:25 am in Velagapudi.



The Budget Session which is scheduled to begin on March 6, will be the first Assembly session on Andhra Pradesh's soil in new capital Amaravati after the bifurcation of the state.



The Speaker's podium has been constructed at height of more than 6 feet.

Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao along with many ministers and legislators attended the event. The state-of-the-art interim building was completed within 192 days. ​



The chief Minister said, " As promised to the people, the AP Legislative Assembly is inaugurated to hold budget session."

To avoid unparliamentary behaviour, special care has been taken in the newly constructed building. In the past, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has witnessed several unruly scenes such as legislators storming towards the Speaker's podium, breaking the mike or throwing paper at the Speaker.



The House is fitted with ultra modern audio system and a high podium for speaker, to ensure no legislator reaches the Speaker. The Speaker's podium has been constructed at height of more than 6 feet.

The state's budget will be presented at March 13th.

